Philips makes some of the best smart lighting you can get in its Hue line, but the it's generally more expensive than options from competing outfits like Lifx and GE. If you're in the Philips ecosystem and you don't mind getting some bulbs that aren't brand new, today is a good chance to stock up: Woot's got refurbished Hue products for up to $50 off MSRP.

The biggest savings come on a color bulb starter pack that includes four bulbs and the required hub. Woot's got it for $150, which is $50 under what you'll usually pay for the set at retail. You can also get $25 off a Hue Go portable lamp. Here's all the available deals:

All these prices are good for the rest of the day, so you've got about 12 hours. Again, these are refurbished units, but they're backed by a 90-day warranty from Woot. If you're trying to build out your Hue setup, now looks like an excellent time.