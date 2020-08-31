We at AP think that the best tablet on the market is *gasp* the iPad, but if you really want to stick with the Android ecosystem, it's hard to go wrong with Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Already fairly priced at its MSRP of $349.99, this $279.99 deal represents an all-time low price for this tablet.

In our review of the Tab S6 Lite, we dubbed it "the strongest iPad competitor Samsung has ever produced." We liked the design, the screen, the stylus, and the battery. The issues that we did have with it were pretty minuscule, including the lack of a fingerprint sensor and AMOLED screen, as well as the lack of Android apps optimized for tablets (which is a problem for all Android tablets). Overall, this is a fantastic tablet for the money.

The 64GB model of the Tab S6 Lite is $279.99, and if you feel that you need more storage (bearing in mind that this tablet does have a microSD slot), the 128GB model is also discounted by $80 to $349.99. All three fancy-sounding colors (Angora Blue, Chiffon Rose, and Oxford Gray) are included in this sale. Best Buy and B&H are both offering this deal with free shipping, though B&H's shipping is of the expedited variety.