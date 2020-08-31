OnePlus released its first truly-wireless earbuds back in July, and they earned an 8.5/10 in our review for offering good sound quality and a robust (if not entirely original) design. The buds were originally only available in white, not counting the limited edition blue-and-yellow color scheme, but now you can also buy them in gray.

OnePlus added the gray Buds to its United States store last week, but they were marked as out of stock until now. They have the same $79 price as the white option, and come in a case that matches the earbud color. There's also a red accent around the metallic bud exterior.

If you're interested, the OnePlus Buds are available in both white and gray at the link below. Free shipping isn't available unless you spend more than $100.