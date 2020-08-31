Android tablets might have long become passé, but there are people out there that want them. Some of those people might not even want to turn to the market's most prolific maker of Android tablets, Samsung, and go along with its overbearing experience. For them, Lenovo is presenting two alternatives for the holiday season — a refreshed Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) and the all-new Tab P11 Pro 2-in-1.
The second-gen M10 was already out with an FHD (1920 x 1200) display, but this version brings cost down a tad with a 1280 x 800 panel while also replacing Android 9 Pie with Android 10. It also keeps the aluminum-and-glass build and the Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for users' listening pleasure.
Tab M10 HD Specs
SoC:MediaTek Helio P22T (Octa-core 2.3GHz)
RAM:2GB or 4GB LPDDR4
Storage:32GB or 64GB + microSD up to 1TB exFAT, 256GB other
Display:10.1" 1280 x 800 IPS LCD
Cameras:8MP rear, 5MP front
Power:5,000mAh battery w/ 10W charging
OS:Android 10
Connectivity:LTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS
Peripherals:USB-C, 3.5mm, 2pt Pogo
Dimensions:242 x 149 x 8.25mm / 420g
This M10 is the launch platform for Google's Kids Space which is a curation of apps, books, and videos designed for children aged 3 to 8 and can be set up with Family Link accounts. We have a full story on Kids Space available elsewhere on Android Police.
The HD version of the Smart Tab M10 will be available from late October starting at $130, but more specific details will be given closer to showtime.
Flipping to the premium side, the Tab P11 Pro brings in four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos certification, a fingerprint sensor right in the power key, a 2K HDR10 screen, and a built-in kickstand.
Tab P11 Pro Specs
SoC:Qualcomm Snapdraogn 730G (Octa-core 2.2GHz)
RAM:4GB or 6GB
Storage:128GB UFS + microSD up to 1TB exFAT, 256GB other
Display:11.5" 2560 x 1600 OLED
Cameras:13MP + 5MP rear, dual 8MP front
Power:8,600mAh battery w/ 20W charging
OS:Android 10
Connectivity:LTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS
Peripherals:USB 3.1 (Type-C), capacitive fingerprint, 3.5mm, 4pt Pogo
Dimensions:264 x 171 x 5.8mm / 485g
Customers can also complete the 2-in-1 experience with separate purchases of a Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and a trackpad-equipped keyboard cover. The Tab P11 Pro, in any case, will cost start at $499 and be available in November.
Comments