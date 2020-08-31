GoPro has long been the go-to for action cams, but previous models in the Hero line have required an additional front display mod if you want to see yourself while you film. With the upcoming Hero9, it looks as though that's about to change. Leaked renders show what resembles a full-color front-facing display in place of the usual black and white status screen.

Thanks to official-looking renders shared by WinFuture, we have a good idea of what to expect from the Hero9. It wouldn't be the first GoPro with a front color screen, but it will likely be substantially cheaper than the $500 GoPro Max 360-degree camera, which would probably be overkill for vlogging purposes. Aside from the upgraded (and seemingly larger) front display, the Hero9 design is much the same as last year's Hero8 on the outside. Rumor has it that it'll support shooting in 5K, although we don't yet have any exact details on specifications.

New fold-out mounting arms are also on the cards, according to WinFuture, and you can see some of the accessories that will be made available. Cameras in the Hero series usually debut around September/October, so we shouldn't have too long to wait now before the new GoPro is made official. Whether any other new products will accompany it remains a mystery at this time.