AT&T/WarnerMedia's latest streaming service, HBO Max, was released to the general public on May 27th. While it does have a large library of shows and movies, it has been criticized for its lack of features, most notably the ability to skip show intro scenes — something Netflix added in 2018. It took a few months, but HBO Max has finally fixed that issue.

A new update to the HBO Max app on Android, v50.4, adds a new 'Skip' button to intros and promos. The feature doesn't work with all content yet, presumably because HBO has to add timecodes to its entire library, but it's already appearing in some first-party content like Doom Patrol.

The new update is already rolling out in the Play Store, but if you don't have it yet, feel free to download it from APKMirror.