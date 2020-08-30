This story was originally published and last updated .
Pretty much everything you do online these days routes through your home network: binging shows, scrolling through social media, sending confidential work documents. Everything. And unless you're using a secure VPN, any of these activities could be easily infiltrated and exploited by cyber criminals. Enter Surfshark, the lauded VPN service that promises to protect all of your devices for just $1.99 a month (83% off) for the next two years.
Surfshark is one of the fastest growing VPN services on the market, and given its robust list of perks, it's easy to see why. For starters, Surfshark is one of the only VPNs on the market that supports an unlimited number of active devices at the same time, making it perfect for multi-device users and families alike.
It comes with an integrated ad blocker (though you'll want to whitelist your favorite trusted websites, *cough cough*, to support their work), access to an industry-leading 15 Netflix libraries around the globe, and 24/7 customer support, just in case you have any questions or concerns about the service. To make sure Surfshark works with all of your devices, it is designed to support a wide range of operating systems and browsers, including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Chrome, Firefox, and more.
In addition to the features listed above, Surfshark prioritizes privacy, security, and performance. It's currently one of the only VPNs that include two-factor authentication, ensuring that only you and your trusted users are able to access your account. Surfshark also runs 100% on a diskless server network built around RAM-only profiles, guaranteeing that user information is never downloaded or stored on a hard drive in some random server farm. Finally, Surfshark's simple Connect feature allows the VPN to quickly link up with any of the company's 1700+ servers spanning more than 100+ locations in 63 countries, enabling fast browsing and data transfer speeds, no matter where you are.
Subscribe to Surfshark for only $1.99 per month for the next two years
For a limited time, you can subscribe to Surfshark for a scant $1.99 a month when you sign up for a two-year subscription. That's a massive 83% off the usual price of $11.95 a month. Alternatively, you can sign up for just one year of Surfshark for $5.99 per month, 50% off the regular price. Keep in mind that this offer expires by the end of September 6, so you'll need to sign up soon if you want to snatch up these savings.
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Comments