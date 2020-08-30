Those in the market for true wireless earbuds have plenty of offerings to choose from, but if you're looking to stand out, there's probably no better option than the Klipsch T5. It helps that these have amazing sound quality and battery life, too. Launched at $199 last year, the T5 has since dropped to a going price of around $100. This $78.99 price, however, is the best we've seen yet.

Our own Taylor reviewed the T5s when they debuted around this time last year, finding them to have "unequivocally great" sound quality and impressive battery life. The charging case design is inspired by Zippo lighters and is certainly very unique. He did note, however, that the buds are a bit large, and each one has a very bright LED that illuminates more often than needed. Nonetheless, if you value fantastic audio quality (and call quality) and like the design, $78.99 is one hell of a price for these. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better-sounding set of true wireless buds for the money.

As mentioned, $78.99 is an all-time low price for the Klipsch T5. Prime shipping is free, and there's a two-year manufacturer warranty. And since these are shipped and sold by Amazon, any potential issues should be easy to work out. Only the silver color is discounted this low. Hit the link below to pick a pair up.