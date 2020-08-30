Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have Square Enix's bumbled attempt at bringing a Gamecube classic to Android, a slick-looking Tom and Jerry game, and Ubisoft's failed attempt at a collectathon strategy game. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the week of August 24, 2020.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

FINALFANTASY CRYSTALCHRONICLES

Android Police coverage: Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is finally here, and the wait wasn't worth it

I was really hoping that the Android version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition would land as a quality port, but this is not the case. While the game runs fine, there is no controller support, no cloud saves (though there is an option to transfer your data), and no screen scaling beyond 16:9. The touch controls are downright dreadful, and the co-op is limited to only dungeons, cutting out a lot of the game's original functionality and charm. It's bad, and that's all there is to it, which is really a shame.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $25.99

Tom and Jerry: Chase

Android Police coverage: Tom and Jerry: Chase looks like an excellent homage to the classic cartoon, out now in select territories

Tom and Jerry: Chase is a 2-year old game that, before this week, was only available in China. Now that NetEase has released the title in Southeast Asia, it would appear the developer is looking to expand the game's market. Whether or not this means Tom and Jerry: Chase will come to the US is still unknown, but it's a good sign. More or less, this is an asymmetrical 1v4 multiplayer game, where one player will play as Tom, and the rest will play as Jerry and his friends, all in an effort to steal Tom's cheese.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Tom Clancy's Elite Squad - Military RPG

Android Police coverage: Tom Clancy's Elite Squad is a new action RPG from Ubisoft, and it's available two days early

Tom Clancy's Elite Squad arrived two days early this week, and it would appear Ubisoft should have held on to the game for two more days in order to polish it because what was released early is a buggy mess. Of course, the fact Ubisoft doesn't even care that it announced a release date to then ignore it is a pretty good sign this game doesn't even matter to the company and exists purely as a disposable product designed to fleece its player base. So if this is how the game starts out, how do you think Ubisoft will treat the title once it's not earning money?

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $124.99

Awe: Mindfulness meditation game

Awe: Mindfulness meditation game is just that, a peaceful game all about expressing one’s creativity by creating planets with minimalist low poly 3D art. Essentially this is a puzzle game, and it's level-based, which means you'll work your way through an assortment of puzzles where you'll place triangles on low-poly balls in order to create planets. So if you're looking for something to wind down with after a long day, Awe fits the bill nicely.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Counter Terrorist Agency

Counter Terrorist Agency comes from the same publisher that released 911 Operator, and it's also a strategic management game. Of course, the themes are wildly different, seeing that you'll spend your time in this release gathering information as you search for members of terrorist organizations. This means you'll get to listen to realistic phone calls, analyze captured emails, all while being forced to make moral decisions, which isn't so easy once you dive into the game. Best of all, the Android port is much cheaper than the Steam version, so the Play Store has the best deal going right now.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

ATOM RPG

ATOM RPG is a CRPG similar to the first two original Fallout titles. As a survivor of a nuclear holocaust in an imaginary '80s timeline, you'll explore a Soviet wasteland while investigating a shadowy conspiracy bent on destroying the last few people alive. The port works well, though there's a little slowdown here and there, but not enough to ruin the experience. So if you're a huge CRPG fan, ATOM RPG is a new and quality choice on the Play Store.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 apiece

Roll for the Galaxy

Roll for the Galaxy is a mobile interpretation for the physical board game that goes by the same name. This is a dice game where you'll build space empires, and it's designed for 2-5 players, so makes sure to bring a few friends. Whoever builds the most prosperous empire wins, though this is easier said than done. Oh, and if you're worried that the game doesn't translate well to touchscreen play, relax, it plays just like the physical version, which means seasoned fans should have no problem with this release.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Staff! - Job Game | Real Life Simulator

The Play Store review that states, "this is an advertisement machine rather than a game" is correct. There are too many ads in this game. Beyond that, it's a simple life-sim that basically plays like an idle game. You'll complete simple tasks to earn money, which is then used to improve your house/life. I suppose if you're looking for something slightly close to EA's The Sims, this title could be a bit of fun, but still, all those ads ruin it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Monsters War: Epic TD Strategy Offline Games

Monsters War: Epic TD Strategy Offline Games is an early access release, and as the title states, it's a tower defense game. This is a 2D affair, so it plays more like an idle game. All you really do is tap on your units as soon as the timer allows. Sure, you get to upgrade your units as you advance through the game's levels, but it all just feels so dreadfully slow.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ?

-REVOLT-

REVOLT is a stylish dungeon-crawling roguelike that offers socialist realism art. That's by design since it will be your job to fight for freedom while living underneath the thumb of a totalitarian dictatorship. Of course, what is a mobile game without a card-based mechanic tacked on? This is why you'll take advantage of these cards to manage your skills. While I can't say this is the most original game on the Play Store (at least mechanically), it's a pleasant looking one. So if you're a fan of George Orwell's 1984 and love socialist-realist propaganda, REVOLT should undoubtedly pique your interest.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 apiece

RPG Crystal Ortha

Not one to let Square Enix have all the limelight with a crystal-based release this week, KEMCO has launched RPG Crystal Ortha. This is a 16-bit JRPG, and get this. It supports physical controllers. That's right. Even KEMCO knows you should include controller support in mobile RPGs. So how do you like them apples Square? You've been shown up by a cookie-cutter dev that pumps out new RPGs every week.

Monetization: $7.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $4.99

Trivia Cars

Trivia Cars is the latest release from entermax, the studio behind Trivia Crack, it's sequel, and many spinoffs. In fact, this release is a spinoff itself, and get this. It's a trivia game. I know I was shocked too. Really, all this game adds to the typical trivia loop is a visual representation of your score as race cars, and whoever answers the most trivia questions correctly wins the race. It's a simple setup that serves its purpose, though a stamina system and unbalanced difficulty pretty much ruins any fun there is to be had, so it's basically just like every other entermax release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Baseball Superstars 2020

Baseball Superstars 2020 is the latest iteration of the franchise from Nexon, and it would seem fans of the series aren't that eager to play. The fact Nexon removed the career mode has apparently ruffled a few feathers, and thanks to the title's slow pace, progression is simply painful. More or less, this is now a lackluster and boring team-building game, instead of a fun and enjoyable baseball game. Oh Nexon, is there any property you can't destroy with your golden touch?

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Soul of Eden

Soul of Eden is a new release from Rayark International, the same people behind Cytus, Deemo, and Implosion - Never Lose Hope. So you know the dev is a competent one. The release of Soul of Eden marks the very first eSports title from the company, which means this is indeed a PvP competitive game. Each match only lasts four minutes, and of course, there are card-based mechanics infused into the gameplay. There are over 100 unique cards to collect, and each deck has a flexibility limit of 30 cards. While I can't say this type of game is my cup of tea, it should be interesting to see how Rayark International handles such a popular and played-out genre. Oh wait, we already know. Just take a look at the game's IAPs below.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $349.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.