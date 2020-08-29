The Galaxy Note20's only been out for a week or so, but Target is already offering a pretty enticing deal. With the purchase of a Mystic Gray unlocked Note20, you'll get a $200 Target gift card sent to you. If you were already buy things regularly from Target, that equates to around 20% off.

Given how new the phone is, we're sure you're already familiar with the Note20, but here's a rundown of the specs: a 6.7" 1080p OLED, the latest Snapdragon 865+, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (no microSD expansion), a tri-camera setup (64MP + 12MP + 12MP), a 10MP selfie cam, and a 4,300mAh battery. The Note20 also has 5G, IP68 certification, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

We've found most cell phone deals at brick-and-mortar stores to require a contract, whether new or existing, to be signed, but that's not the case with this Target deal. Anyone can buy this unlocked 128GB Note20 and get this $200 Target gift card mailed to them. Before you get any ideas, no, you won't be able to just buy the phone, get the gift card, and return the phone; Target will charge it as $799.99 for the phone and $200 for the gift card, so you'd only be refunded $799.99. This deal expires September 5th at 11:59pm PT, so you have some time to mull it over.