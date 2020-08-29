Qualcomm revealed its new Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ chipsets back in June, promising improved battery life and more features for Wear OS. The company said that Mobvoi would be the first to produce a Wear OS smartwatch using the new SoC, and now the upcoming model has made an appearance on Amazon UK.

A product listing was spotted on Amazon UK, showing the unannounced TicWatch Pro 3 available for pre-order. The watch was listed at £299.99 (approximately $400), with an estimated release date of October 1st. After the page was discovered, Mobvoi swapped out the photos for a generic smartwatch and changed the price to £399.99, but the release date remains the same.

Not much is known about the TicWatch Pro 3 besides what chipset it will use. Qualcomm said in June that the upcoming watch would use the Snapdragon Wear 4100, not the 4100+, so it won't have drastically different battery life than existing Wear OS devices. While the regular 4100 does still use a more modern 12nm manufacturing process than the existing Wear 3100 SoC, only the 4100+ has an upgraded co-processor for faster responsiveness and low-power heart rate monitoring.

The TicWatch Pro 3 was listed as weighing 300 grams before the product page was removed, but that's six times heavier than the similarly-designed Samsung Galaxy Watch3, so Amazon might be talking about the total weight of the box. The dimensions were listed as 45.1 x 45.1 x 12.6 mm, which seems about right for a smartwatch.