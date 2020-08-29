Charging accessory powerhouse Anker has a bunch of fresh deals on power bricks and USB cables in a one-day Amazon sale today. You can save up to $12 on an assortment of items that'll keep your gadgets going, including a 65-watt USB-C charger that comes with swappable international plugs — for whenever that's useful again.

The aforementioned 65-watt charger, pictured above, is usually $39.99, but today, you can grab it for $27.99, a savings of $12. There's also a super cheap 10,000 mAh power bank and a very nice price on a car charger with two USB-C ports. See the full list of deals below.

These prices are all part of a one-day sale, so you've got just under 16 hours to take advantage, as of publishing. Use the links above or the one below to get a closer look at any of these accessories.