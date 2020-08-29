Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today's roundup is sponsored by CocoFax, an excellent app for faxing sensitive files. We also have an AdMob app from Google and an Adobe app designed for easier account sign-ins. I've also moved the COVID apps into their own section for easier discovery. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Featured App

CocoFax

CocoFax makes faxing sensitive files between colleagues as easy as sending and receiving an email. Simply sign up for a free 30-day trial to receive your complimentary fax number. Then, using the CocoFax app, start a new email message, add your files, type the recipient's country code + fax number + @cocofax.net into the "To" field, and send. That's it! With CocoFax, you can also receive faxes directly to your inbox, eliminating the need to purchase or maintain a bulky, outdated fax machine.

Apps

Google AdMob

Android Police coverage: Google’s mobile advertising platform AdMob gets its own app (APK Download)

Somehow Google's advertising service AdMob hasn't had a dedicated Android app until this week. That's right. Google finally got around to creating an app for AdMob, which will allow users to keep tabs on their earnings while offering useful metrics and trends. Currently, the app is in early access, and since this access is already full, everyone who didn't get in will have to wait for the official release to finally make use of this title.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Shortcut Manager - Pin shortcuts @ home screen

Shortcut Manager is just that, an app that allows you to create convenient shortcuts for your home screen. Not only can you create and customize your shortcuts for all of your regular apps, but you can also create shortcuts for out-of-app activities. So if you require further customization for the apps on your homescreen, or simply would like to create shortcuts for specific app functions, then Shortcut Manager is the release you're looking for. You can even take the app for a spin without going out of pocket, thanks to the free version that launched alongside this premium release.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Adobe Account Access

Adobe Account Access is a convenience app. Anytime you want to sign in to your Adobe account, you can choose to receive a push notification in this app, and then you simply tap to sign in. This way, you don't have to enter a password every time you want to log in to your Adobe account. So if you'd like to simplify your Adobe account sign-in process, you may want to check out Adobe Account Access.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Cubasis LE 3 Trial - Music Studio and Audio Editor

Cubasis 3 is a music studio and editor that's been available on Android since June, and before this week, you had to plunk down a solid chunk of change to give it a try. Well, Steinberg Media has finally released a free trial for those who would like to take the app for a spin without spending a dime. However, only a 30-minute demo is provided, because it would clearly be the end of the world if someone actually created a song with this free software instead of shelling out $37.99 for the premium version.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

IQUISPIN -360° photo editor-

IQUISPIN is a 360° photo editor. You can edit the majority of 360° photos, no matter the camera used to take them. Essentially, you can use this app to create short videos from your 360° images, and of course, there are effects in the mix, which are easily applied through templates. If you've used a mobile photo editor before, then you should have no problem here. Just make sure to bring along a few 360° photos, because this is not a camera app, it's just an editor.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

LTE Band (NV) Calculator for Qualcomm Devices

LTE Band Calculator for Qualcomm Devices is an early access release and a niche tool. Of course, if you are the type of person that needs to know all of the LTE bands currently in use on your device, while also requiring a proper NV value, this is an app that can report precisely that. So while this is a useful tool, few will ever have a reason to use it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

adidas CONFIRMED

Adidas CONFIRMED is only available in pre-registration, which means it isn't actually available just yet, but seeing that this app is specifically for the use of purchasing exclusive collaborations and first-run sneakers, you'll probably want to get in early on this title by pre-registering. After all, you can't score those exclusive kicks without this app, unless you want to purchase them second-hand for much more money. Personally, I just buy my shoes off the shelf, like a pleb. But then again, apps aren't necessary for my feet, which seems like a win to me.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Microsoft Defender ATP Preview

Microsoft Defender ATP Preview is for business/enterprise users only who have a valid Microsoft 365 E5 license assigned to them. This app can automatically warn users of malicious apps and APKs, and can be used to scan apps during install to ensure they are clean. Microsoft Defender ATP Preview is essentially an enterprise-level security app for Microsoft 365 users with an E5 license, so for most of us can be promptly ignored.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

I Can Paint

I Can Paint blurs the line between game and app, especially since it's listed as a simulation game, but really it's just a simple drawing app, which is why I've placed this in today's app roundup. So if you're into doodling designs as if you're using a Spirograph, I Can Paint offers a similar experience.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Autosync - Universal cloud sync and backup

If you couldn't tell by the extremely long name above, Autosync is a universal cloud sync and backup app, which means you can use this release to sync your files to a plethora of cloud locker services. Best of all, you can set up your folders to sync automatically to your choice of services, drastically cutting down on the number of apps necessary to do just that. So if you'd like to use one app to sync to multiple storage sites, instead of using a bunch of separate apps, Autosync is a solid choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $9.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Galaxy Buds Live Plugin

Galaxy Buds Live Plugin is the complementary software for Samsung's new wireless buds, but it doesn't even work on its own because it's a component of the Galaxy Wearable application. Yep, nothing confusing about that. This is an app for another app, which you'll use to control your wireless headphones. As you would expect from new hardware and software, complaints are abound in the app's reviews that range from bluetooth delay issues to unnecessary permissions.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Moto Widget

Moto Widget is just that, a widget app for Motorola devices, and it was recently released on the Play Store so that Motorola doesn't have to worry about pushing updates through carriers, at least for this specific title. While it's more than likely that you already have this app installed if you own a recent Motorola device, for those that are curious, it offers the date, time, and weather in a simple circular widget.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

COVID-19 Apps

GuideSafe

Thanks to the fact that each state in the US (as well as many countries) will release their own separate COVID apps, you can expect to see these listed in our roundups for the time being. This is why I've created a separate section in this roundup, to keep things organized without cluttering up the regular app list. This particular release comes from the Alabama Department of Public Health, and so it's for Alabama citizens. Like all COVID apps, this app will notify you if you've been in contact with an infected person. There's also a knowledge base available for those that are still unfamiliar with how to go about minimizing exposure to the virus.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Covid Trace Nevada

Next up in our COVID app lineup is Covid Trace Nevada, and it comes from the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health. As you can guess, this is a COVID tracing app for Nevada residents, and it sports the same features as every other COVID tracing app, while also offering a buggy UI. Man, it's almost as if 50 states creating 50 different apps instead of one for everyone wasn't the best idea or something.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

COVID Alert South Africa

You guessed it. This COVID tracing app is for South Africa. Much like the other COVID apps, all you have to do is enable notifications and bluetooth, and then simply let COVID Alert South Africa do its thing. Should you come into close contact with someone who has COVID, the app should ideally send you an exposure notification. COVID Alert South Africa is built on Apple and Google’s exposure notification framework, so identities will remain private.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Radar COVID

Radar COVID comes from the Spanish Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence, and also works through bluetooth while promising low battery consumption. You can both report contact with the virus as well as infection, all anonymously, of course. The app is also useful for receiving notifications of possible exposure, so like all the apps in this section, it will work best with a mass of people using it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

#OstaniZdrav

OstaniZdrav is the Slovenian COVID reporting and notification application. This app comes from the National Institute of Public Health (NIJZ) and the Ministry of Public Administration (MPA), with the NIJZ taking care of the content, and the MPA handling the actual tech. This is indeed another app that works through bluetooth. So all you have to do is turn it on, and then you're good to go.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Hoia

Hoia comes from the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Health and Welfare Information Systems' Centre, and a voluntary consortium of Estonian companies (which are listed at the bottom of the Play Store description), and is also a bluetooth-based COVID notification and reporting application. The Play Store listing states that it uses the Google Exposure Notification API, and the app is available in Estonian, Russian, and English.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

CoronaMelder

CoronaMelder is probably the best name in the bunch today. It sounds like a delicious sandwich and beer combo I'd love to tuck into. Of course, this app isn't a sandwich at all, it's a COVID reporting and notification application, and it was designed under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Welfare and Sport as the official Dutch release. So if you live in the Netherlands, this is the COVID app you're looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

WTF App Of The Week

MaskCheck by SAFR

Since COVID apps are so popular right now, I figured what better time to make fun of one, and so I present MaskCheck by SAFR. Clearly, if you need an app to tell you whether or not your face mask is actually covering your face, maybe it's best if you just stay indoors for the next year or so. I honestly don't know who this app is for, because common sense dictates that a face mask is supposed to cover the face. This is why MaskCheck by SAFR is our latest WTF listing, since it's completely unnecessary for anyone with a brain. Of course, current events clearly show that badgering people to mask up is the only way to get them to cooperate, and so this release can be used at a kiosk before entering physical stores. Yes, this is where we're at. We now have to use apps to remind people how to wear something as simple as a facemask. WTF?

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.