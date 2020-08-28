The Sony Xperia 5 was announced last September. It was more or less a mini Xperia 1. Right on schedule, we're starting to see leaks about Sony's next small flagship, the Xperia 5 II — and surprise of surprises, it hews pretty closely to this year's Xperia 1 II, just in a smaller package.

Specs CPU Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB Display 6.1" 21:9 1080p OLED, 120Hz Cameras 12MP f/1.7 primary, 12MP f/2.4 3x telephoto, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide Storage 128GB, expandable by MicroSD Battery 4,000 mAh Dimensions 6.2 x 2.7 x 0.3" / 158 x 68 x 8mm

This extensive leak comes by way of the lovely folks over at Android Headlines. According to their source, the Xperia 5 II will share a number of key specifications with the Xperia 1 II, including the Snapdragon 865 chipset, eight gigs of RAM, and the entirety of the rear camera setup. It's also got a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, something the original Xperia 5 lacked.

There are a couple of key differences, though: while the 1 II had a 60Hz 4K display, the 5 II looks like it'll have a 6.1-inch 120Hz 1080p panel with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smaller phone also comes with 128 gigs of onboard storage as opposed to the 1 II's 256.

It's worth pointing out that while the Xperia 5 II does pack a Snapdragon 865, it's entirely possible that it won't be 5G-capable — the Xperia 1 II uses the same chipset but does not support 5G in the US (one of several disappointments about that model).

AH believes the Sony Xperia 5 II is set to be fully unveiled on September 17, so we've only got a few more weeks to wait for confirmation.