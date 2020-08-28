OnePlus has grown popular by making affordable phones and has more recently started designing accessories, such as its $80 buds. The company is reportedly continuing to work on releasing more than just handsets, as a new listing has appeared referring to a product called the OnePlus Watch.

Singapore's IMDA regulatory body lists a device called the OnePlus Watch on its Telecoms Licensing System, which doesn't reveal much, besides the model number being W301GB. Despite the lack of information, it's likely for the smartwatch to run Google's Wear OS and be powered by Snapdragon's new Wear 4100 SoC. In fact, the new chip and Google's upcoming Wear OS update might have convinced the OnePlus team the platform was mature enough for them to launch a smartwatch.

Given the lack of details, none of the specs have been confirmed yet. Also, there's still a chance the watch doesn't even get commercially released, but that's more unlikely, as the listing does mention its commercial name. We'll hopefully know more about the smartwatch in the coming weeks.