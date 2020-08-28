OnePlus launched one phone per year during its early days, but it has since expanded its portfolio significantly. From a top-tier flagship to truly wireless earbuds, the company seems to be exploring all kinds of markets, and there’s seemingly no stopping it with a smartwatch apparently on its way. With Nord, OnePlus recently delivered its first mid-ranger in years to much fanfare, and it’s reportedly about to step into the budget segment with a phone codenamed Clover.

To keep its price low, the entry-level smartphone's display panel will be LCD instead of OLED and the resolution will only be HD+ (720p). Without an OLED screen, the phone will have to use a capacitive fingerprint reader on its back instead. That’s also where its 13MP primary sensor will sit alongside a couple of other cameras, each with 2MP resolution, likely for depth and macro. Thankfully, it looks likely that OnePlus’s upcoming budget offering will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Under the hood, a Snapdragon 460 chip will keep things running — a significant downgrade from the Snapdragon 765G on the Nord. Clover will still run the latest OxygenOS skin based on Android 10, or maybe even Android 11 depending on when it launches. The entry-level processor will be backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage — a first for a OnePlus phone. Powering all this will be a 6,000mAh battery, which may ditch the 30W Dash charging tech used by nearly all OnePlus devices for a slower 18W adapter.

The alleged OnePlus Clover is set to get much wider availability globally, including the US, for a price of around $200. In comparison, the Nord retails for close to $500. This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about the Clover; it surfaced recently in a Geekbench listing, albeit sporting a Snapdragon 660. There’s a good chance that the Clover may the Nord-branded model that Carl Pei recently referenced to during an interview.