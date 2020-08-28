The U.S. is suffering through a chain of natural disasters, the latest of which are Hurricanes Laura and Michael which have torn apart the Gulf Coast and continue to damage parts of the South and the Midwest. If you live in Texas or Louisiana, here's what you need to know about bill relief from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon plus free evacuation transit from Lyft.

AT&T

Storm-affected AT&T postpaid and prepaid customers will have access to the following benefits:

No overage fees for talk, text, and data in 721 ZIP codes across Louisiana and Texas from August 26 to September 1. Customers will still be sent overage-related texts, but see credits issued on their bills after the fact.

Flexible billing arrangements if they contact customer service starting August 27.

25% off power accessories at Louisiana retail stores through September 5.

It's a big list of ZIP codes, but you can find yours in the section below:

ZIP CODES Louisiana 70516, 70525, 70526, 70527, 70531, 70534, 70537, 70543, 70556, 70559, 70578, 70638, 70644, 70648, 70651, 70654, 71463, 70655, 70658, 71320, 71322, 71323, 71327, 71329, 71331, 71333, 71339, 71341, 71350, 71351, 71355, 71362, 71369, 70634, 70637, 70652, 70653, 70657, 70660, 70662, 70630, 70633, 70646, 70647, 70601, 70602, 70605, 70606, 70607, 70609, 70611, 70612, 70615, 70616, 70629, 70661, 70663, 70664, 70665, 70668, 70669, 70631, 70632, 70643, 70645, 71027, 71030, 71032, 71046, 71049, 71050, 71052, 71063, 71078, 70515, 70524, 70554, 70576, 70580, 71367, 70585, 70586, 71407, 71417, 71423, 71432, 71454, 71467, 70513, 70544, 70552, 70569, 70560, 70562, 70563, 70532, 70640, 70546, 70650, 70549, 70581, 70591, 71342, 71465, 71371, 71479, 71480, 70518, 70520, 70529, 70501, 70502, 70503, 70504, 70505, 70506, 70507, 70508, 70509, 70593, 70596, 70598, 70558, 70583, 70592, 71002, 71411, 71414, 71416, 71428, 71031, 71434, 71450, 71452, 71456, 71457, 71458, 71497, 71066, 71468, T-Mobile (Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile)

T-Mobile and its associated carriers Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile have targeted 36 Louisiana parishes and four Texas counties for overage exemption as these areas tend to have fewer people on unlimited service plans. The exemptions run August 27 to September 1.

Louisiana

Verizon

Verizon is supporting postpaid, prepaid, and business customers with unlimited talk, text, and data at no additional charge. It began spreading support on August 26 and has added on counties and parishes since then. Overages begin again on August 1.

August 26

Louisiana

If you're not sure whether you're eligible for free unlimited service, postpaid customers can check their status at this link while prepaid customers can do so here.

Lyft

In Texas, Lyft is covering two rides up to $15 in value for those heading to the evacuation centers listed below from now through September 3 — use code LAURARELIEF20. In Houston, residents can call 211 for a ride.