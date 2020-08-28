The U.S. is suffering through a chain of natural disasters, the latest of which are Hurricanes Laura and Michael which have torn apart the Gulf Coast and continue to damage parts of the South and the Midwest. If you live in Texas or Louisiana, here's what you need to know about bill relief from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon plus free evacuation transit from Lyft.
AT&T
Storm-affected AT&T postpaid and prepaid customers will have access to the following benefits:
- No overage fees for talk, text, and data in 721 ZIP codes across Louisiana and Texas from August 26 to September 1. Customers will still be sent overage-related texts, but see credits issued on their bills after the fact.
- Flexible billing arrangements if they contact customer service starting August 27.
- 25% off power accessories at Louisiana retail stores through September 5.
It's a big list of ZIP codes, but you can find yours in the section below:
ZIP CODES
Louisiana
70516, 70525, 70526, 70527, 70531, 70534, 70537, 70543, 70556, 70559, 70578, 70638, 70644, 70648, 70651, 70654, 71463, 70655, 70658, 71320, 71322, 71323, 71327, 71329, 71331, 71333, 71339, 71341, 71350, 71351, 71355, 71362, 71369, 70634, 70637, 70652, 70653, 70657, 70660, 70662, 70630, 70633, 70646, 70647, 70601, 70602, 70605, 70606, 70607, 70609, 70611, 70612, 70615, 70616, 70629, 70661, 70663, 70664, 70665, 70668, 70669, 70631, 70632, 70643, 70645, 71027, 71030, 71032, 71046, 71049, 71050, 71052, 71063, 71078, 70515, 70524, 70554, 70576, 70580, 71367, 70585, 70586, 71407, 71417, 71423, 71432, 71454, 71467, 70513, 70544, 70552, 70569, 70560, 70562, 70563, 70532, 70640, 70546, 70650, 70549, 70581, 70591, 71342, 71465, 71371, 71479, 71480, 70518, 70520, 70529, 70501, 70502, 70503, 70504, 70505, 70506, 70507, 70508, 70509, 70593, 70596, 70598, 70558, 70583, 70592, 71002, 71411, 71414, 71416, 71428, 71031, 71434, 71450, 71452, 71456, 71457, 71458, 71497, 71066, 71468, 71469, 71301, 71302, 71303, 71306, 71307, 71309, 71315, 71405, 71409, 71325, 71328, 71330, 71424, 71427, 71430, 71431, 71433, 71438, 71346, 71447, 71348, 71448, 71455, 71466, 71359, 71360, 71361, 71365, 71472, 71477, 71485, 71019, 71034, 71406, 71419, 71426, 71429, 71449, 71460, 71462, 71065, 71486, 70512, 70535, 70541, 70750, 70550, 71345, 70551, 71353, 71356, 70570, 70571, 71358, 70577, 70584, 70589, 70517, 70519, 70521, 70582, 70340, 70514, 70342, 70522, 70523, 70538, 70540, 70380, 70381, 70392, 70510, 70511, 70528, 70533, 70542, 70548, 70555, 70575, 71404, 71410, 71422, 71440, 71471, 71473, 71483
Texas
77457, 77465, 77428, 77483, 77419, 77440, 77414, 77415, 77458, 77422, 77456, 77404, 77542, 77541, 77566, 77531, 77432, 77480, 77482, 77463, 77486, 77516, 77455, 77468, 77515, 77431, 77437, 77467, 77453, 77534, 77554, 77420, 77577, 77488, 77551, 77430, 77555, 77563, 77444, 77550, 77552, 77553, 77510, 77443, 77568, 77517, 77461, 77590, 77592, 77511, 77448, 77436, 77460, 77583, 77512, 77591, 77451, 77417, 77539, 77481, 77578, 77650, 77435, 77574, 77518, 77573, 77617, 77549, 77546, 77459, 77471, 77565, 77454, 77584, 77545, 77598, 77469, 77581, 77479, 77434, 77623, 77058, 77588, 77062, 77586, 77406, 77089, 77053, 77464, 77489, 77209, 77059, 77047, 77497, 77507, 77034, 77487, 77048, 77075, 77085, 77477, 77478, 77485, 77496, 77498, 77045, 77504, 77505, 77035, 77071, 77061, 77051, 77031, 77587, 77572, 77407, 77033, 77099, 77096, 77476, 77502, 77054, 77025, 77441, 77017, 77571, 77087, 77074, 77501, 77508, 77655, 77083, 77036, 77021, 77072, 77503, 77402, 77514, 77401, 77081, 77030, 77411, 77536, 77005, 77523, 77506, 77023, 77082, 77012, 77004, 77046, 77098, 77522, 77006, 77063, 77547, 77494, 77011, 77042, 77450, 77027, 77094, 77057, 77003, 77056, 77002, 77019, 77010, 77077, 77640, 77029, 77202, 77204, 77206, 77207, 77208, 77210, 77212, 77213, 77215, 77216, 77217, 77219, 77220, 77221, 77222, 77223, 77224, 77225, 77226, 77227, 77228, 77229, 77230, 77231, 77233, 77234, 77235, 77236, 77237, 77238, 77240, 77241, 77242, 77243, 77244, 77245, 77248, 77249, 77251, 77252, 77253, 77254, 77255, 77256, 77257, 77258, 77259, 77261, 77262, 77263, 77265, 77266, 77267, 77268, 77269, 77270, 77271, 77272, 77273, 77274, 77275, 77277, 77279, 77280, 77282, 77284, 77287, 77288, 77289, 77290, 77291, 77292, 77293, 77297, 77299, 77001, 77052, 77203, 77024, 77201, 77015, 77007, 77520, 77020, 77474, 77079, 77413, 77491, 77492, 77218, 78933, 77530, 77661, 77665, 77009, 77026, 77013, 77008, 77473, 77521, 77055, 77043, 77466, 77080, 77028, 77018, 77423, 77562, 77022, 77092, 77449, 77084, 77049, 77078, 77622, 77091, 77016, 77493, 77093, 77597, 77076, 77580, 77040, 77041, 77560, 77088, 77641, 77643, 77037, 77050, 77044, 77039, 77642, 77095, 77705, 77038, 77065, 77086, 77315, 77064, 77060, 77532, 77396, 77619, 77067, 77611, 77433, 77032, 77066, 77410, 77070, 77651, 77205, 77418, 77014, 77429, 77069, 77627, 77346, 77325, 77347, 77538, 77629, 77090, 77073, 77068, 77338, 77613, 77582, 77713, 77379, 77725, 77447, 77391, 77710, 77707, 77339, 77388, 77630, 77377, 77445, 77345, 77639, 77535, 77373, 77336, 77383, 77387, 77446, 77484, 77704, 77720, 77726, 77702, 77375, 77631, 77701, 77575, 77365, 77706, 77533, 77386, 77703, 77337, 77389, 77670, 77393, 77380, 77564, 77708, 77357, 77362, 77355, 77561, 77662, 77381, 77659, 77353, 77385, 77382, 77632, 77626, 77426, 77354, 77302, 77384, 77657, 77372, 77519, 77306, 77880, 77327, 77301, 77305, 77316, 77615, 77304, 77363, 77333, 77614, 77625, 77585, 77868, 77374, 77303, 77656, 77328, 77612, 77376, 77368, 77318, 77356, 77378, 77369, 77371, 77326, 77663, 75933, 77830, 77358, 77873, 77875, 77335, 77331, 77616, 77340, 77332, 77664, 77660, 77624, 77876, 75928, 75956, 77351, 77359, 77341, 77399, 77342, 77343, 77344, 77348, 77349, 75979, 77364, 75990, 77334, 77320, 75942, 77350, 77360, 77367, 75966, 75934, 75938, 75960, 75951, 75936, 75932, 75862, 75939, 75865, 75845, 75977, 75851, 75931, 75980, 75941, 75856, 75968, 75949, 75929, 75834, 75901, 75926, 75948, 75904, 75902, 75903, 75915, 75944, 75930, 75937, 75959
T-Mobile (Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile)
T-Mobile and its associated carriers Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile have targeted 36 Louisiana parishes and four Texas counties for overage exemption as these areas tend to have fewer people on unlimited service plans. The exemptions run August 27 to September 1.
Louisiana
- Acadia
- Allen
- Avoyelles
- Beauregard
- Bienville
- Bossier
- Caddo
- Calcasieu
- Caldwell
- Cameron
- Catahoula
- Claiborne
- De Soto
- Evangeline
- Franklin
- Grant
- Iberia
- Jackson
- Jefferson Davis
- La Salle
- Lafayette
- Lincoln
- Natchitoches
- Ouachita
- Pointe Coupee
- Rapides
- Red River
- Sabine
- Saint Landry
- Saint Martin
- Union
- Vermilion
- Vernon
- West Feliciana
- Winn
Texas
- Jefferson
- Orange
- Shelby
- Tyler
Verizon
Verizon is supporting postpaid, prepaid, and business customers with unlimited talk, text, and data at no additional charge. It began spreading support on August 26 and has added on counties and parishes since then. Overages begin again on August 1.
August 26
Louisiana
- Acadia
- Calcasieu
- East Cameron
- Jefferson Davis
- Southern Newton
- Vermilion
- West Cameron
Texas
- Allen
- Beauregard
- Bolivar Peninsula
- Chambers
- Galveston
- Harris (coast)
- Evangeline
- Hardin
- Jefferson
- Jasper (north & south)
- Liberty (north & south)
- Newton (north)
- Polk
- Rapides
- Tyler
- Vernon
August 27
Louisiana
- De Soto
- Natchitoches
- Red River
- Sabine
Texas
- Angelina
- Nacogdoches
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- Shelby
If you're not sure whether you're eligible for free unlimited service, postpaid customers can check their status at this link while prepaid customers can do so here.
Lyft
In Texas, Lyft is covering two rides up to $15 in value for those heading to the evacuation centers listed below from now through September 3 — use code LAURARELIEF20. In Houston, residents can call 211 for a ride.
- Austin Convention Center (500 East Cesar Chavez, Austin, 78101)
- Circuit of the Americas Raceway (9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Austin, 78617)
- Forge for Families (3435 Dixie Drive, Houston, 77021)
- Cesar E. Chavez High School (8501 Howard Drive, Houston, 77017)
- Salvation Army (4516 Irvington, Houston, 77009)
- 15515 East Interstate Highway 20, Mesquite, 75182
- 254 Gembler Rd, San Antonio, 78219
Comments