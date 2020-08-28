Welcome to Friday, everyone. After a solid sales list this past Wednesday, today's sales roundup offers more than a few noteworthy titles, including the highly-popular escape room game The House of Da Vinci. If you're more a sports fanatic, then the current sale on Football Manager 2020 Mobile may pique your interest. If you prefer relaxing puzzlers, then the stylish hidden object game Hidden Folks is certainly a quality pickup. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 46 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Sale

Apps

Games