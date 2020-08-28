Welcome to Friday, everyone. After a solid sales list this past Wednesday, today's sales roundup offers more than a few noteworthy titles, including the highly-popular escape room game The House of Da Vinci. If you're more a sports fanatic, then the current sale on Football Manager 2020 Mobile may pique your interest. If you prefer relaxing puzzlers, then the stylish hidden object game Hidden Folks is certainly a quality pickup. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 46 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Analog Pink - Palette Pink - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. IP Subnetting Practice $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Subnet Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Song Engineer $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Small Living World UNLOCKED $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Galaxy Invader: Infinity Shooter Free Arcade Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Idle Beach Tycoon : Cash Manager Simulator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Lovely Kitty Cat Virtual Pet $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight - Offline RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Galaxy Shooter : Falcon Squad Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Triple Fantasy Premium $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard & Mouse Premium $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. HTML Code Play Pro $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. HTML Editor Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. SQL Code Play Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Everyday Key $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. iEatWell Premium:Food Diary&Journal Healthy Eating $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Radar, Hurricanes, Lightning & Alerts - eRadar HD $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Sleep+ music for sweet dreams $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Rotation Key $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Fighting Fantasy Legends $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Lucid Dream Adventure 3 - Story Point & Click Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. OVIVO - Black and White Platformer Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Meteorfall: Journeys $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Mission Ammunition $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. ReturnState $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. QuizBash - Party Games in Your Pocket! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Death Worm™ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Football Manager 2020 Mobile $8.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Hidden Folks $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Decision-Based Card Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Minesweeper Genius $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Pilot Brothers 1 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Pilot Brothers 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Pilot Brothers 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Data Defense $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. King's League: Odyssey $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Tiny Guardians $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. One4KWGT Reloaded - widgets for KWGT $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Mixture for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Rabbit KLWP Presets $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Vibion - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Miui Carbon - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Miui Original - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Pixel Paint - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Sunlight - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days