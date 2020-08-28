Welcome to Friday, everyone. After a solid sales list this past Wednesday, today's sales roundup offers more than a few noteworthy titles, including the highly-popular escape room game The House of Da Vinci. If you're more a sports fanatic, then the current sale on Football Manager 2020 Mobile may pique your interest. If you prefer relaxing puzzlers, then the stylish hidden object game Hidden Folks is certainly a quality pickup. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 46 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Analog Pink - Palette Pink - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- IP Subnetting Practice $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Subnet Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Song Engineer $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Small Living World UNLOCKED $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Galaxy Invader: Infinity Shooter Free Arcade Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Idle Beach Tycoon : Cash Manager Simulator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lovely Kitty Cat Virtual Pet $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight - Offline RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Shooter : Falcon Squad Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Triple Fantasy Premium $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard & Mouse Premium $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- HTML Code Play Pro $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- HTML Editor Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- SQL Code Play Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Everyday Key $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iEatWell Premium:Food Diary&Journal Healthy Eating $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Radar, Hurricanes, Lightning & Alerts - eRadar HD $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sleep+ music for sweet dreams $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rotation Key $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Fighting Fantasy Legends $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Lucid Dream Adventure 3 - Story Point & Click Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- OVIVO - Black and White Platformer Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Meteorfall: Journeys $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mission Ammunition $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- ReturnState $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- QuizBash - Party Games in Your Pocket! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Death Worm™ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Football Manager 2020 Mobile $8.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hidden Folks $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Decision-Based Card Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Minesweeper Genius $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 1 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- King's League: Odyssey $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tiny Guardians $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- One4KWGT Reloaded - widgets for KWGT $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mixture for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Rabbit KLWP Presets $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vibion - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Miui Carbon - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Miui Original - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Paint - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sunlight - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
