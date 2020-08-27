Microsoft's wild new folding phone, the Surface Duo, is close to release. We already talked a bit about the device in our unboxing, but one question was brought up a few times — will the Surface Duo fit in the average pants pockets? The answer is probably, but it depends.

The Surface Duo is significantly wider than any recent phone, especially since most smartphones switched from 16:9 aspect ratios to taller 18:9 designs (or 21:9, if you're Sony). For comparison, we've listed the Surface Duo's dimensions alongside the sizes of other large phones in the below table.

Phone sizes Surface Duo Open: 145.2 (H) x 186.9 (W) x 4.8mm (T)

Closed: 145.2 (H) x 93.3 (W) x 9.9mm (T at hinge) Samsung Galaxy S20+ 161.9 (H) x 73.7 (W) x 7.8 mm (T) iPhone 11 Pro Max 158 (H) x 77.8 (W) x 8.1 mm (T) Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 77.2 (W) x 164.8 (H) x 8.1 mm (T) Google Pixel 4 XL 160.4 (H) x 75.1 (W) x 8.2 mm (T)

While the Surface Duo is physically shorter than most mainstream smartphones, the added width makes the phone slightly more difficult to slide in and out of pockets. It has been a hot summer in Georgia (the state, I'm not sure what the country is like), so I've mostly stuck to cargo shorts for the past few weeks, and I have no problem keeping the Duo with me at all times. The phone will probably also fit nicely into the lower pockets on cargo shorts.

If jeans and/or tighter pants are more your style, the Duo will probably fit, but good luck keeping anything else in the same pocket. Large phones like the Galaxy Note series or iPhone 11 Pro Max already protrude from pockets, and the Surface Duo's wider design goes one step further. Pocketing the Surface Duo is probably out of the question for anyone wearing womens' jeans.

One brick, please.

The Surface Duo also comes with a bumper case in the box, which wraps around the phone with a protective rubber layer. The case adds very little bulk to the phone, but the rubber material makes the Duo even harder to take in and out of jeans. That's ultimately why I had to take the case off — fingers crossed my review unit isn't shattered by the time I need to take the final photos.

In summary, the Surface Duo is only slightly more inconvenient to shove into pants pockets than any other massive flagship phone.