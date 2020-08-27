As promised back at Samsung's August 5th Unpacked event, the company is gearing up for another event on September 1st. The sequentially titled "Unpacked Part 2," looks to be all about the company's next folding phone: The Z Fold2. Mark your calendars for 10AM ET (7AM PT).

When it comes to the Z Flip's hardware, all the beans have already been spilled — no, not those beans. Although the company didn't give us all the hardware specifics back at the launch event, it did make a few things official, like a 7.6" 120Hz display and some engineering info regarding the new, more durable design. But XDA's Max Weinbach revealed an essentially full spec table that we expect Samsung will confirm on September 1st.

According to a new leak by WinFuture's Roland Quandt, the Fold2 will come somewhere just under 2,000 euros in Germany, slightly less than the original model's 2,100 euro price tag, which could indicate a similar price drop in the US.

As promised back at the Note20-themed event, pre-orders should also open on the 1st, though you can "reserve" one now ahead of time at Samsung's site ahead of next week's live stream.