Earlier this month, Epic Games released a Fortnite update that circumvented Apple and Google's in-app payments, which led to the game being removed from the App Store and Play Store. However, the open nature of Android means you can still play the game (and the latest Season 4 update), you just have to jump through a few hoops.

If you have Fortnite installed from the Google Play Store, you'll still be able to play the game (just like iOS devices), but it won't receive any feature updates — including the new Season 4 expansion. Read on to find out how to play the full game.

Install the Epic Games app

The first step to installing the latest version of Fortnite on your Android phone or tablet is to get the Epic Games app. It's a launcher application for Fortnite, and it will keep the game updated without the need for the Play Store. To download it, just go to fortnite.com/android on your device's web browser. You'll have the option of downloading the APK file, or if you have a Samsung phone, you can download it from the Galaxy Store.

If you download the APK, wait for it to finish downloading, then tap the Open button. Depending on your version of Android, you may be prompted to allow your browser to install applications. Flip the switch in the Settings app, then go back and confirm the installation. After that, the Epic Games app will appear on your home screen, which you can use to install Fortnite.

If you got lost somewhere, check out the below video version that shows you the whole process. The exact steps might be slightly different on older versions of Android — we tested the process with a Samsung Galaxy S20 running Android 10.

The Epic Games app will keep Fortnite up to date in the future, so Epic's ongoing lawsuits with Apple and Google won't have any effect on your game.