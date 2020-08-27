We've been using video calls more than ever in the past few months, and probably will continue to for the foreseeable future. It's tough not being able to travel to see your loved ones, but Google is making things a bit easier by announcing beta Android TV support for its Duo video calling service.

Those with Android TVs will soon have the capability to initiate one-on-one and group Duo calls from their television sets. If your TV isn't equipped with a camera, you can plug in a USB webcam. We don't have many more details on this beyond the photo that Google shared of an Android TV Duo call in action above.

This Duo beta will be rolling out "in the coming weeks," so keep an eye out. We'll be sure to let you know when we hear more.