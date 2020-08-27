Most current-day smartphones aren't very repairable (the Galaxy S20 Ultra received a 3/10 repair score from iFixit), and are often produced with materials that can be harmful to the environment. Fairphone has been attempting to address these issues over the past few years, and now the company has released an upgraded version of last year's Fairphone 3.

The Fairphone 3 had a 5.6-inch 18:9 LCD screen, a Snapdragon 632 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (with microSD expansion), a 3,060mAh battery, a 12MP rear camera, and an 8MP front lens. The new Fairphone 3+ is mostly the same package, but it ships with Android 10 out of the box (the FP3 came with Pie) and higher-resolution cameras (48MP rear, 16MP front). The new model is also built with more recycled materials. "The Fairphone 3+ is now made with 40% post-consumer recycled plastics," the company wrote in a blog post, "a big jump from the 9% we were able to manage for the Fairphone 3."

Fairphone's mission is to maintain existing smartphones for as long as possible, so not only will the original Fairphone 3 receive an Android 10 update on September 7th, but the upgraded camera modules from the FP3+ will be available for the earlier model. The rear camera will cost €59.95, and the front will be €34.95, but you can get €25 off by purchasing them together.

If you don't have a Fairphone 3 to upgrade, the new plus model is available for pre-order on the company's online store at a price of €469 (€50 more than the original). It's still using the same Snapdragon 635 SoC, which seemed to cause performance issues in our Fairphone 3 review, but perhaps the Android 10 update will smooth out some of the rough edges.