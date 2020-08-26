If you're still subscribed to YouTube TV in spite of the repeated hikes in price (remember when it cost $35/month?), Google has a small consolation prize for you. YouTube TV subscribers can currently get a 30-day trial of Cinemax for free, so long as it's redeemed before the end of the month.

The Cinemax add-on for YouTube TV usually costs $9.99 per month after a seven-day trial, but subscribers can get a 30-day trial on the house by going into the membership section of the YouTube TV settings and enabling Cinemax access. Cinemax contains hundreds of movies and original TV shows, so if you've been looking for some new stuff to watch while stuck at home, this isn't a bad choice.

Make sure to sign up for the trial before 11:59pm PT on August 31st. You will be automatically billed for the next month if you don't manually cancel the trial before the 30 days are up, so make sure to do so if you decide to give Cinemax a shot.