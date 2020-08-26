This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung got incredibly fast when it comes to security patches, often beating even Google to the punch. The story is different for carrier-issued updates, but compared to prior years, they've gotten quicker, too. As such, Verizon has started pushing the update to the S10 5G, the Note10+ 5G, the A20, and the A20e while AT&T pushes it to the Galaxy S9 and S9+.
The OTA download weighs roughly 550MB for the Galaxy S20, but the exact size will differ from phone to phone. For the T-Mobile S20 variant, this update adds "5G standalone technology." In contrast to the non-standalone version of 5G, this one doesn't use 4G for control features, instead fully relying on the new standard for all communications. T-Mobile is the first carrier to launch such a network, as it announced today. You should notice slightly better connectivity when you're inside buildings, but other than that, there aren't too many user-facing implications. If you're interested in the nuances, check out network equipment manufacturer Ericson's post on the topic.
T-Mobile Galaxy S20 changelog.
This leaves us with the following picture regarding the August patch in the US, the latest entries marked bold:
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: G981U1UES1ATG3, rolling out since August 4
- Galaxy S20+: G986U1UES1ATG3, rolling out since August 4
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988U1UES1ATG3, rolling out since August 4
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S20: G981USQU1ATGL, rolling out since August 4
- Galaxy S20+: G986USQU1ATGL, rolling out since August 4
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQU1ATGL, rolling out since August 4
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20+: PPR1.180610.011.J337VVRU7BTG2, rolling out since August 21
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: PPR1.180610.011.J337VPPVRU7BTG2, rolling out since August 21
Galaxy S10 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S10: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4DTG1, rolling out since August 11
- Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4DTG1, rolling out since August 11
- Galaxy S10+: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4DTG1, rolling out since August 11
- Galaxy S10 5G: QP1A.190711.020. G977UUCS5CTF6, rolling out since August 12
- Verizon
- Galaxy S10: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4DTG1, rolling out since August 12
- Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4DTG1, rolling out since August 12
- Galaxy S10+: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4DTG1, rolling out since August 12
- Galaxy S10 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G977UVRU5CTG2, rolling out since August 23
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S10: G973USQS4DTG1, rolling out since August 14
- Galaxy S10e: G970USQS4DTG1, rolling out since August 14
- Galaxy S10+: G975USQS4DTG1, rolling out since August 14
- Galaxy S10 5G: G977TUVS5CTG1, rolling out since August 13
Galaxy S9 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S9: QP1A.190711.020.G960USQS7ETH1, rolling out since August 21
- Galaxy S9+: QP1A.190711.020.G965USQS7ETH1, rolling out since August 21
- Metro PCS
- Galaxy S9: G960USQS7ETH2, rolling out since August 21
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S9: G960USQS7ETH2, rolling out since August 20 with limited downloads until August 25
- Galaxy S9+: G965USQS7ETH2, rolling out since August 20 with limited downloads until August 25
Galaxy S8 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S8 Active: PPR1.180610.011.G892AUCS5CTH1, rolling out since August 20.
Galaxy Note10 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note10: QP1A.190711.020.N970USQS4CTG1, rolling out since August 11
- Galaxy Note10+: QP1A.190711.020.N975USQS4CTG1, rolling out since August 11
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note10: N970USQS4CTG1, rolling out since August 13
- Galaxy Note10+: N975USQS4CTG1, rolling out since August 13
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note10: QP1A.190711.020.N970USQS4CTG1, rolling out since August 12
- Galaxy Note10+: QP1A.190711.020.N975USQS4CTG1, rolling out since August 12
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N976VVRU4CTG3, rolling out since August 23
Galaxy Note9
- T-Mobile: N960USQS5ETH2, rolling out since August 20 with limited downloads until August 24
- Verizon: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS5ETH1, rolling out since August 20
Galaxy Note8
- AT&T: PPR1.180610.011.N950USQS8DTG2, rolling out since August 12
- T-Mobile: N950USQS8DTG3, rolling out since August 17
- Verizon: PPR1.180610.011.N950USQS8DTG2, rolling out since August 7
Galaxy Fold
- AT&T: QP1A.190711.020.F900USQS4BTG2, rolling out since August 11
Galaxy A20
- Verizon: QP1A.190711.020.A205USQS6BTH1, rolling out since August 24
Galaxy A10e
- T-Mobile: A102USQS7ATH3, rolling out since August 23
- Verizon: QP1A.190711.020.A102USQS7BTH3, rolling out since August 24
Galaxy Tab S6
- T-Mobile: T867USQU2BTE1, rolling out since August 25
As always, the update is rolling out in stages, so if it hasn't reached your phone yet, you'll have to be patient. You can check if the download is available to you by heading to Settings -> Software Update.
