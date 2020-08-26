It would appear the CD Projekt Red subsidiary Spokko has been working on a Witcher mobile game. This game is called The Witcher: Monster Slayer, and it's a free-to-play augmented reality RPG, which means it's the latest Pokémon GO clone slated for a mobile release. Of course, Spokko has yet to provide a release date, though the studio has hinted that more details will come to light later this year.
Gameplay trailer
Despite the lack of details in today's announcement, Spokko has at least provided a gameplay video (above) as well as a cinematic trailer (below) for The Witcher: Monster Slayer. So if you're wondering how the game will play, the above video provides a solid slice of content, which coincidentally looks a lot like every other augmented reality game on the Play Store. You'll explore a real-world map in an effort to hunt and kill monsters, all through first-person AR-based combat. Real-world weather conditions appear to play a role in your monster hunting efforts, and you'll have to brew potions and craft bombs to gain the upper hand, which sounds like the perfect avenue for monetization. Apparently, quests will be in the mix as well, so at least a story will be provided.
Cinematic trailer
The Witcher: Monster Slayer will take place before the events of The Witcher series of games, so it serves as a prequel where Witchers are still a new development in the in-game world. We know the title will come to both Android and iOS, and Spokko plans to announce the release date later this year. Until then, enjoy the two trailers.
