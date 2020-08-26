The Witcher: Monster Slayer Announced!

Spokko, member of the CD PROJEKT Family, announces The Witcher: Monster Slayer — a free-to-play, augmented-reality, location-based RPG for iOS and Android mobile devices set in The Witcher universe.

Developed and published by Spokko, The Witcher: Monster Slayer takes place before the events of The Witcher series of games. Monsters are freely roaming the land in great numbers, and the relatively new role of ‘witcher’ has become indispensable around the Continent. Monster Slayer challenges players to become elite monster hunters, using advanced augmented reality features that transform the real world into the dark fantasy realm of The Witcher.

Watch The Witcher: Monster Slayer trailer

Featuring console-grade visuals, Monster Slayer lets players explore the world around them while tracking, studying, and fighting monsters both new and familiar, using time of day and real-life weather conditions to gain the upper hand. Preparation is key in order to defeat tougher enemies, as players will need to brew powerful potions and oils, craft bombs and monster bait, and upgrade their character before putting these beasts to the sword and signs in first-person AR combat. In addition to battling monsters lurking close-by, the game also contains rich, story-driven quests inspired by other games from the series, taking players on full-fledged adventures that thrust them into the heart of what it means to be a professional monster slayer.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is coming to iOS and Android, with launch dates for both versions set to be revealed later this year. For more information, please visit the official The Witcher: Monster Slayer website, and follow the game on Facebook and Twitter.

About Spokko

Spokko is an independent development studio specializing in creating mobile games. Part of the CD PROJEKT Capital Group, Spokko remains in full creative control of its projects, while also having access to the wealth of knowledge and business acumen of the Group. Since joining the Group in 2018 — has been working on a brand new mobile release, an augmented-reality RPG titled The Witcher: Monster Slayer.

About CD PROJEKT RED

CD PROJEKT RED is a game development studio founded in 2002. It develops and publishes video games for personal computers and video game consoles. The studio’s flagship titles include The Witcher series of games, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, GWENT: The Witcher Card Game and the upcoming futuristic AAA role-playing game — Cyberpunk 2077. Together with GOG.COM, a game store offering hand-picked titles for PC and Mac, CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT Capital Group. CD PROJEKT S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).

About CD PROJEKT Capital Group

CD PROJEKT S.A., headquartered in Warsaw, conducts business activities in the dynamically growing global digital entertainment segment. It is the holding company of the CD PROJEKT Capital Group, whose operations are divided into two key segments: CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.COM. Videogame development is carried out by the CD PROJEKT RED Studio, which develops and publishes videogames for personal computers and gaming consoles. The studio’s flagship titles include The Witcher series of games, GWENT: The Witcher Card Game and the upcoming futuristic AAA role-playing game — Cyberpunk 2077. Digital distribution of videogames at a global scale is carried out by the GOG.COM platform which sells and delivers game binaries directly to users' devices via the GOG.COM platform and the associated GOG Galaxy application.

