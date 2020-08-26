Doorbells have found themselves modernized for the 21st century thanks to the addition of video — seeing who's in front of the door before you open it, and being able to speak with them, helps improve safety and makes it easier to know if getting off your couch to answer the door is worth it. Last year we saw Arlo announce its Video Doorbell, which was a great value initially and only got better as new features arrived. Now Woot is offering up a savings of $40 off the $150 you'd normally pay.

The Arlo Video Doorbell boasts some cool functionality: the camera has a 180-degree viewing angle, which means you'll be able to see everything from packages on the doorstep to the door-to-door salesperson's shoe size; a livestream of the video feed can be viewed through the Arlo app, and it can send notifications when motion is detected; and night vision and a siren are included too, for added peace of mind when dealing with nighttime visitors.

These are brand new devices that come with a 1-year warranty from Arlo. It's important to note that the installation requirements call for a doorbell and chime with existing electrical wiring with voltage between 16V AC and 24V AC, as well as a 10Va transformer. If that rings a bell, then head over to Woot and take advantage of this sale. (But don't take too much advantage, because there's a limit of 10 per customer.)