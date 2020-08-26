SmartThings is the app you use to take control of all your Samsung IoT devices, as the company aims to consolidate its other apps into one. Following all the big announcements it made at the recent Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is now updating the SmartThings app with a bunch of features, including one that leverages the Note20 Ultra’s UWB (ultra-wideband) support.
The Note20 Ultra is the first and so-far only Android phone to support UW. For SmartThings, Samsung's tapping into UW to allow you to locate your compatible IoT devices and even interact with them through an AR interface. This feature will remain exclusive to the Note flagship until the underlying tech reaches more devices.
Besides that, the app also adds the option to use your local weather to trigger custom automation recipes. Linked Places is another feature that lets you broadcast messages via Bixby among other stuff, though it currently only works on Galaxy phones and is limited to three places. The last important addition is the option to scan Zigbee 3.0 QR codes to configure multiple devices in a single go.
You’ll find all these changes in SmartThings version 1.7.51.42, which is already live on both the Play Store and the Galaxy Store. Alternatively, you can head over to APK Mirror to get the latest APK file.
