Some people are always looking for a way to get the best and newest for cheaper and there are those who are able to provide it. eBay seller sobeonline1 is one of those providers and they have just provided the Galaxy Note20 Ultra in its international, dual-SIM, 256GB form, for $150 off the price of the 128GB U.S., single-SIM version.

The Note20 Ultra is about as hot and as mainstream of a smartphone right now as the Notes before it. Android Police has a review out and a series of thought pieces telling people that this is the thing. If you need a big phone you can write quick, virtual notes on and don't want it to wheeze after two years of heavy use, this is your baby. Your cat's meow. We could go on.

There are big, fat caveats if you are going to buy this phone. The biggest one is if you're looking to hop on the 5G train as you're probably not going to be able to with this model — it only supports the n1, n78, and n79 bands, none of which are in the U.S. carriers' portfolios. LTE-wise, though, you'll probably be okay. As usual, CDMA customers are out of luck. And then there's the warranty situation (read: get your own).

That said, if you want this Note20 Ultra for $1,150 ($150 off), you can get it in the three Mystical Black, Bronze, and White colors while stock lasts here.