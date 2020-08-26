Google Maps is revamping its Saved places tab, replacing a tepid list of lists with photo rolls of specific attractions right from the first screen.

The first carousel will show off places that users have recently saved for future reference. The second shows saved places that are nearby the user right there and then. The third is a roll of places they've visited from their Timeline, which is based off their Location History (if that feature is enabled).

Users will still be able to access lists they've made or are following by scrolling down. They'll also be able to get to submenus for the Timeline, Reservations, Following, and custom maps.

As always with new things from Google, it may take time before everyone is able to see this new tab design.