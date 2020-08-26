Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today's list contains more than a few noteworthy sales, making for a solid sales roundup for the middle of the week. Today's standout deal is for Dead Cells, which is a fantastic roguelike platformer that's currently available for half-off. If you're more interested in psychological horror games, then DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition is a solid pickup. Of course, if you prefer titles that are made for relaxing, then the hidden-object game Cessabit is a quality choice. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 45 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Alarm Clock: Wakey Premium $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Analog Eternity - Palette Eternity - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Kanji numerical keypad $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Easy Accounting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Multitrack Engineer $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Lettergraf - Hybrid Word Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Crazy Halloween Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Grow Heroes VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Path Catcher - One tap 3D puzzle monument game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Chase Survival 3D - Car racing running from cops $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dash race 3D - Runny racing arcade game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- WordPuzzle WordSilent $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Even and Odd Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rabbit Jump $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Cuticon Squircle - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Luzicon Icon Pack for Nova/Apex/Evie/ADW launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Precise : Minimal Icon Pack $5.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Forever Floating Notes Pro - Save and keep ideas $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Learn Python 3 Guide Python Programming Tutorials $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- ProShot $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- WEATHER NOW - forecast radar & widgets ad free $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Earth 3D - World Atlas $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tibetan Singing Bowls - Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aqualert Premium: Water Tracker Intake & Reminder $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Display Calibration Pro $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pedometer - step counter - calorie counter PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spirit level / bubble level PRO - no ads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Acupuncture Assistant $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in ?
Games
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pegs - Solitaire - Solo Halma (Boardgame) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Weapon stripping NoAds $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Assembly Tabletop Card Game $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Desert of Vice $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Devyne: Saga (text-based Adventure RPG) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Devyne: Unknown (Retro Adventure RPG) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Funny Animals! Zoo for toddler $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Cells $8.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dodge Blast $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Escape $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Her Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lumberjack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Traffic Jam Cars Puzzle Legend $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- I was rebuilt $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Insider – interactive movie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku Ultimate PRO(No Ads)- Offline sudoku puzzle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- CRiOS Carbon - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oxygen Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oxygen Transparent Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oxygen Transparent Light - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
