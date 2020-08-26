Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today's list contains more than a few noteworthy sales, making for a solid sales roundup for the middle of the week. Today's standout deal is for Dead Cells, which is a fantastic roguelike platformer that's currently available for half-off. If you're more interested in psychological horror games, then DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition is a solid pickup. Of course, if you prefer titles that are made for relaxing, then the hidden-object game Cessabit is a quality choice. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 45 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Alarm Clock: Wakey Premium $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Analog Eternity - Palette Eternity - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  3. Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Equalizer Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Kanji numerical keypad $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Easy Accounting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Multitrack Engineer $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Lettergraf - Hybrid Word Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Crazy Halloween Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Grow Heroes VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Path Catcher - One tap 3D puzzle monument game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Chase Survival 3D - Car racing running from cops $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Dash race 3D - Runny racing arcade game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. WordPuzzle WordSilent $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Even and Odd Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Rabbit Jump $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Cuticon Squircle - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Luzicon Icon Pack for Nova/Apex/Evie/ADW launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Precise : Minimal Icon Pack $5.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Forever Floating Notes Pro - Save and keep ideas $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Learn Python 3 Guide Python Programming Tutorials $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. ProShot $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. WEATHER NOW - forecast radar & widgets ad free $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Earth 3D - World Atlas $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Tibetan Singing Bowls - Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Aqualert Premium: Water Tracker Intake & Reminder $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Display Calibration Pro $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Pedometer - step counter - calorie counter PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Spirit level / bubble level PRO - no ads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Acupuncture Assistant $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Pegs - Solitaire - Solo Halma (Boardgame) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Weapon stripping NoAds $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Assembly Tabletop Card Game $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Desert of Vice $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Devyne: Saga (text-based Adventure RPG) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Devyne: Unknown (Retro Adventure RPG) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Funny Animals! Zoo for toddler $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Dead Cells $8.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Dodge Blast $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Dungeon Escape $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Her Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Lumberjack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Traffic Jam Cars Puzzle Legend $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. I was rebuilt $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. The Insider – interactive movie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Sudoku Ultimate PRO(No Ads)- Offline sudoku puzzle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. CRiOS Carbon - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  2. Oxygen Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  3. Oxygen Transparent Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. Oxygen Transparent Light - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days