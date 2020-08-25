Tom and Jerry: Chase has existed in China for over two years and proved to be an exceptionally popular title with over 100 million registered users, and so NetEase has finally released the game in more territories. Specifically, this 1v4 asymmetric mobile game is now available in Southeast Asia, which could be a sign the game will eventually make its way West. While there's no word from NetEase or Warner Brothers that Tom and Jerry: Chase will see a wider release outside of SEA, the fact the title has finally left China is a good sign both companies are interested in a broader market.

Surprisingly the attention to detail in Tom and Jerry: Chase shows the developer not only watched the show but accounted for many fan-favorite characters. Plus, the animation looks pretty slick. So at the very least, Tom and Jerry: Chase looks like a polished game, bringing me right back to my younger days watching the cartoon on a tiny 13" over-the-air TV. As for the gameplay, we know this is a 1v4 asymmetric mobile game, where one player will fulfill the role of Tom (the cat), and the rest will play as Jerry and his friends (mice) in an effort to steal Tom's cheese. Ideally, each round will last 10 minutes, allowing for bite-sized action when out and about.

While there's no word whether or not Tom and Jerry: Chase will come to the West, the fact the game was recently released in the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, East Timor, and Brunei is a good sign the title may see a wider release. I would imagine this depends on how well the game does in its new territories, but seeing that it was such a hit in China, I'm sure it will also find success in SEA.

Since this is a NetEase release, Tom and Jerry: Chase is free-to-play, which means it's stuffed with in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item. It would also appear that this is a gacha game (seeing that the game's screenshots show S ratings for the Jerry characters), where you'll collect characters as well as skins. So if you're hopeful for a solid monetization system, forget it.

Now, unless you live in the current release regions in SEA, you can't yet play Tom and Jerry: Chase, though it would appear the APK is out there, not that I recommend sideloading unless you know what you are doing. Still, there's finally a Play Store listing for the title so that people can browse its description while checking out a few screenshots and a trailer, but beyond that, it would appear eager fans in the West will have to play the waiting game until we hear more from NetEase.