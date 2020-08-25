Let's say that you're flush with cash and looking for a new phone. Sure, the Pixel 4a is a good device, but you've got a fat stack burning a hole in your pocket, and a budget phone won't cut it. Samsung has long dominated the realm of super high-end phones, so you might naturally look at the Galaxy S series. This year, you should not. With the release of the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, there's no longer any reason to buy a Galaxy S20 Ultra.

When the Galaxy Galaxy S20 Ultra launched, Samsung spent a lot of time talking up the camera array with its 108MP primary sensor and a periscope lens. However, we found performance lacking in large part due to poor autofocus. Even after numerous updates, the S20 Ultra provides a sub-standard camera experience, and it still costs $1,400. Even if you don't take a lot of pictures and your primary desire is a giant, high-quality display, the S20 Ultra is no longer the best option.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra, by comparison, has a laser autofocus module that mostly fixes the camera. It uses the same 108MP primary sensor, but it works a bit better. The periscope zoom camera also got a boost from 4x to 5x on the Note20 Ultra, and the aperture widened to F/3.0 from F3.3. By any measure, the Note20 Ultra has a better camera setup. And it doesn't stop there—despite having a 500mAh smaller battery than Samsung's last "Ultra" phone, the Note20 Ultra lasts longer on a charge. It also has a matte glass back, which looks and feels much better than the shiny glass on the S20. On top of everything else, the Note20 Ultra has the S Pen stylus, which you don't get on the S20. You might not use that all the time, but it's there if you want it.

Samsung seems to be admitting that the S20 Ultra was too expensive because the undeniably superior Note20 Ultra is $100 less at $1,300. Yes, that is still a lot of money. However, if you're going to spend a small fortune on a phone, there's zero justification for the S20 Ultra over the Note20 Ultra. That might not be true if the Galaxy S20 Ultra gets the fire sale pricing it deserves, but it's currently full-price.