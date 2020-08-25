Vacuuming and mopping the floor is a lot of work, especially when you have pets. That's where cleaning robots like the laser-enabled Eufy RoboVac L70 come in. Just set up a cleaning routine or shout at your nearest smart speaker and let it do its magic, vacuuming or mopping the floor for you. The RoboVac L70, in particular, is currently available for only $360 ($190 off) on Woot, complete with free shipping for Amazon Prime members. We've seen it at that price before back in February, so if you haven't picked it up back then, now is your chance.

Android Police founder Artem has one of these himself, and he's very much happy with it. While the RoboVac L70 doesn't have a camera, its laser does a really great job at guiding it through your place without bumping into things all over. It also doesn't require any strips for guidance. Thanks to the laser, you can control which zones are restricted right inside the app. You might also be delighted to know that this bot comes with Google Assistant support, so you can just tell it to do its thing via voice if you don't want to set up schedules.

If you're eying a capable solution for automatic floor vacuuming and mopping like the RoboVac L70, don't hesitate too long. Woot marked the sale as clearance, so you only have a chance to get one while they're still available or until the end of the day.