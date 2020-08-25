HMD Global is keeping its pace up with Android budget phones with today's announcement of the Nokia C3. Unlike its two predecessors that have launched in the past 9 months, this device eschews the lightweight Android Go software in favor of full-fat Android 10.
Specs
|Display
|5.88" 720p+ IPS
|SoC
|Unisoc Octa-core SC9863A @ 1.6GHz
|RAM
|2GB in India, Latin America, Middle East, North Africa, 3GB in China and India
|Storage
|16GB in India, Middle East, North Africa, 32GB in China, Latin America, India + microSD up to 128GB
|Cameras
|8MP rear, 5MP front
|Battery
|3,040mAh w/ 5W charging
|Connectivity
|Dual-SIM models, LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, FM
|Peripherals
|Micro-USB, capacitive fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant button, 3.5mm jack
|OS
|Android 10
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 77 x 8.69 mm / 185g
|Colors
|Nordic Blue, Sand
HMD continues to iterate upward with the specs bit by bit, this time with up to 3GB of RAM instead of 1GB and an octa-core Unisoc chipset replacing a quad-core unit. It's also the most massive phone of the series. The decision to move from Android 9 Pie (Go edition) to Android 10 is, in part, led by guidance from Google that Go phones are equipped with 2GB of RAM or less.
Availability opens up in September across India, the Middle East, Latin America, and China (where it was actually debuted 2 weeks ago, according to Nokiamob) with an expected average retail price of €85 — another slight uptick from the C2 and C1.
Introducing a range of 4 new Nokia phones. There's one for everyone. #Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/qjvHPoR30R
— Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) August 25, 2020
India is also seeing three other phones today: the Nokia 125 and 150 feature phones and the Nokia 5.3 which debuted elsewhere earlier this year.
