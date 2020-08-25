LineageOS is one of the most popular custom ROMs around, and certainly the one with the widest device support. The last time we covered the project, it started offering Android 10-based builds for the 6-year-old OnePlus One, and now the ROM is available on even more phones.

Perhaps the most exciting new devices supported are the Pixel 3 (blueline) and 3 XL (crosshatch), which are now the second pair of Pixel phones to receive official builds — the original 2016 Pixels were added to the roster in April. Even though the Pixel 3 will continue to receive updates for another year, it's still great to have Lineage as an option.

A few other phones have also been added recently, including the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) (a5y17lte), Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) (a7y17lte), Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) (a7xelte), Asus ROG Phone 2 (I001D), and Realme 2 Pro (RMX1801).