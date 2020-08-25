It's been more than a year since Google's various apps started getting a dark theme to fit with Android 10's system-wide mode picker. Some were prompt to adopt it (Contacts, Messages, Phone, Photos), others took a bit more time (Gmail, Search), and a few were very slow to jump on the bandwagon (Drive, Translate, Chat). Slower than all of these combined are Maps and Home, and today, the latter finally made the leap to the dark side.
And what a leap it is! With v2.27, the app has fully donned a darker shade from head to toe. Icons, text, graphics, buttons, everything is adapted to the new theme. I dug deep in the menus and settings, looking for a screen that may have been neglected or some font color discrepancies, but I can't seem to find any stone left unturned. That's a nice departure from previous Google apps' dark mode rollouts where the first iteration or two were incomplete with plenty of unreadable text.
You can see more screenshots of the various menus and screens below, and notice that even the new-ish media controller is themed. The only thing I couldn't check are Nest alerts, since I don't have Nest cameras or routers.
If you'd like to turn off the lights or control the thermostat without searing your eyes at night, you need version 2.27.1.9 of Google Home. There's no explicit setting to change the theme, but it'll follow whatever system-wide mode you've set your phone to, which should easily work on all Android 10 and above devices, as well as on some phones running Android 9 too.
The update is already rolling out on the Play Store, but if it's not available for you, you can grab the file from APK Mirror and sideload it.
- Thanks:
- Tony Damiani
