Google is bringing some new AR experiences to its much-loved Arts and Culture app — including the terrifying ancient crustacean you see above. The new models are part of a handful of exhibits added to the app, in collaboration with London's Natural History Museum and Moscow's State Darwin Museum, among other institutions.

A complete list of new additions hasn't been published (and they might be mixed in with some older ones), but you'll see them as soon as you fire up the Arts & Culture app in the "new today" section at the top in an exhibit called Reality Check — get it, augmented reality?

Highlights include Aegirocassis and that terrifying Cambropachycope, but things aren't limited to ancient animals. Google will also let you stand inside the belly of a blue whale, see the Apollo 11 command module, gaze upon ancient artifacts like the very phallic Berlin Gold Hat, explore million-dollar artworks from artists like Monet on your own walls, and even step inside buildings for an architectural experience.

Museums might be hard to visit right now, but you can explore these exhibits on your own from the comfort of your own home courtesy of augmented reality and Google Arts & Culture. The new AR exhibits require no update, and they are available in the app right now.