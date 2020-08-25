Chances are that you've had your phone die on you while you've been out and about at least once or twice. If you'd rather not be stranded, Aukey is currently offering a surprisingly feature-filled 8,000mAh battery for $17.09 after a clip coupon and a coupon code we're attaching below.

Most batteries with smaller capacities are either missing USB-C Power Delivery, Qualcomm Quick Charge, or both, but this one has both 18W PD and Quick Charge 3.0 on board. 18W is enough to charge most PD-equipped phones briskly, but you might want to look elsewhere if you're planning on charging something larger, like a laptop. This battery also has 5W Qi wireless charging, which can come in handy in certain circumstances.

To get this deal, you'll need to stack both a clip coupon and another coupon code, ONGA55IN, at checkout. Only then will you see the fully discounted $17.09 price. Prime shipping is free. Hit the link below to pick one of these up.