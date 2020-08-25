You need storage? We've got storage. Well, we don't, but Amazon does, and we're telling you about it. In today's one-day sale, a bunch of PNY memory products are on sale, including a big honkin' 512-gig card for $68, $17 less than it usually is. There are also deals on smaller cards, as well as flash drives, RAM, and other such things.
The half-terabyte card is probably the star here, but there are other noteworthy deals, too, including a 20-pack (yes, a twenty-pack) of 16-gig cards for $39.99, which shakes out to a measly two dollars per card. The full list of deals follows:
SD cards
- 512GB u3 Pro Elite microSD card – $67.99 ($17 off)
- 256GB U3 Pro Elite microSD card – $32.99 ($10 off)
- 16GB Peformance Class 4 microSD card 20-pack – $39.99 ($9.99 off)
- 16GB Elite Class 10 U1 microSD 2-pack – $6.99 ($3 off)
- 16GB Performance Class 4 SD card 3-pack – $8.79 ($2.20 off)
- 128GB U3 PRO Elite microSD card – $17.59 ($2.40 off)
- 16GB Performance Class 4 microSD card 3-pack – $8.79 ($2.20 off)
Flash drives
- 512GB Elite-X Fit USB 3.1 flash drive – $79.99 ($20 off)
- 16GB Attaché 3 USB 2.0 flash drive 10-pack – $30.39 ($7.60 off)
- 32GB Attaché 3 USB 2.0 flash drive 3-pack – $10.39 ($2.60 off)
SSDs and RAM
- CS900 120GB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal Solid State Drive – $16.79 ($4.20 off)
- 8GB Performance DDR4 2666MHz desktop memory – $24.79 ($15.20 off)
- 16GB Performance DDR4 2666MHz desktop memory – $43.99 ($12 off)
- 8GB DDR4 2400MHz notebook memory – $27.99 ($7 off)
- 16GB (2x8GB) XLR8 Gaming DDR4 3200MHz desktop memory kit – $61.99 ($16 off)
This sale runs through the rest of the day, which is about 14 more hours as of publishing. Hit any of the above links to go to the corresponding items, or the one below for an overview of the entire sale.
