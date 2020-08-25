August and Yale smart locks are picking up a new feature that should make remote access just a little bit more secure. The opt-in change allows for remote biometric authentication before locking or unlocking your home's smart lock remotely. Further enhancing on-device security, there's a new Hide Entry Codes feature that — you guessed it — makes it so your entry codes can only be viewed for a short time.

The feature works with Wi-Fi connected Yale and August smart locks (or those with Wi-Fi bridges), and it works with both fingerprint sensors and face recognition, but only if the Secure Remote Access feature is enabled. If you don't have biometric-based means of authentication on your Phone (or it doesn't work for some reason), you'll be able to easily fall back to a secure PIN. Note that the feature doesn't work over Bluetooth; it's only for folks with the "Owner" access level, not guests; and it has to be enabled for all Owners at once.

The Hide Entry Codes feature seems self-explanatory enough, hiding the entry codes behind an authentication screen, and further making them only visible in the app temporarily.

The new features are rolling out today on both iOS and Android (presumably via app updates), and additional info is available in the form of a convenient FAQ for both August and Yale lock owners.