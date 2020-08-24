We didn’t get to see a Pixel 4a XL model this year, but Google did confirm that a tad pricier 5G variant will be out soon. Thanks to all the leaks and rumors, the Pixel 4a 5G is shaping up like the missing elder sibling to the standard 4a with its bigger display and better internals. Some new high-res renders, courtesy of @OnLeaks, now give us a clear look at the Pixel 4a 5G from all angles.

The Pixel 4a 5G will probably share the same camera DNA as the higher-end Pixel 5. So you can expect a dual-camera system, as these renders also show, versus the single unit on the 4a. Barring that bigger camera housing, there are no obvious design changes to distinguish the 4a 5G from the 4G-only model.

However, the report says that the 4a 5G is going to be a tad bigger, measuring 153.9 x 74 x 8.6 mm, which aligns with previous leaks suggesting a bigger 6.2-inch screen for the phone. Today’s mockups also show a headphone jack on the handset’s top edge.

Similar renders of the Pixel 5 revealed a design identical to the 4a 5G, but with some kind of textured back. We also got to see the latter in a new white shade in a separate leak. Google has already announced that the 4a 5G will cost $500 when it comes out late next month or in October. The phone is expected to get its 5G capabilities from the Snapdragon 765G, the same chip that the Pixel 5 will use.