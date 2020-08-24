Most of us are probably fine with our 50" 4K smart TVs for $300-400, but if you want the best of the best and have some cash to burn, this 77" Sony Bravia 4K OLED TV is currently discounted to "just" $3,998 at a few retailers. Nobody ever said the best was cheap, but at least you can spend a few hundred dollars less than you normally would.

This Bravia 4K OLED TV, which Sony dubs "MASTER Series," has pretty much all that you'd want out of a TV. The screen measures in at 76.7" and features a whole bunch of interestingly named features: 4K X-Reality PRO, Object-Based Super Resolution, 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping, Motionflow XR, and so on. It has four HDMI and three USB inputs, and of course, Android TV. Your Alexa can also be linked.

Retail for this TV started at seven grand (!) last year, but most retailers have had it for around $4,500 for at least a few weeks. As a result, we're calling this a $500 discount. Amazon, Best Buy, and Rakuten are all offering this same deal. If you demand the absolute best picture in both quality and quantity, this Sony is hard to beat.