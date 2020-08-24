There have been several iterations of Corning Gorilla Glass in the past years, and Gorilla Glass Victus is the latest to hit the market. Not much has changed between Gorilla Glass iterations in the past few years, so we didn't expect a whole lot new from Victus, but PhoneBuff's Galaxy Note20 Ultra drop tests have proven Victus to be surprisingly sturdy.

The Note20 Ultra is currently the only phone on the market with Gorilla Glass Victus, used on the front and back in this application, so this is some of the first real-world testing that Victus is undergoing. In this video, PhoneBuff pits the Note20 Ultra against the iPhone 11 Pro Max with his typical four tests: a back drop, a corner drop, a front drop, and then ten front drops for the winner. The back drop cracks only the upper left corner of the Note20 Ultra's glass, around the camera module, while the iPhone's rear glass gets completely shattered. The corner drop leaves only minor cosmetic marks on both phones, but the face-down drops are where we were left pretty stunned.

While the iPhone 11 Pro Max's screen fully cracks on the first face-down impact, the Note20 Ultra's is almost completely unscathed, save for a few light scratches. PhoneBuff then continues to drop the Note20 Ultra a full ten more times, with the Victus-covered screen somehow remaining completely intact. This is practically unheard of with smartphone glass, proving that Victus is truly the victor in this test.

It's a good thing that the screen is so robust, because iFixit was only able to award the Note20 Ultra a repairability score of 3 out of 10, citing screen replacement as "tedious, poorly prioritized, and unnecessarily expensive." Other downsides noted include difficult battery replacement and dealing with a lot of tough adhesive.

You can view both the drop test and teardown videos via the embeds above or the links below.