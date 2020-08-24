Now that your entire digital life — both personal and professional — is confined to your home, it's more tempting than ever to leave your passwords laying around on a notepad or an unlocked spreadsheet for easy access. However, even if you rarely leave your house, failing to protect these critical credentials could result in breeched accounts that compromise your data. Keep the keys to your digital life safe, secure, and accessible with NordPass, a next-generation password manager for all the ways you work and play online.
What is NordPass?
NordPass was designed by cybersecurity industry professionals with the goal of providing users with a secure and simple way to save and access their passwords and other vital digital information across the web. NordPass features a range of password management tools, including autosave so that you don't have to manually input your credentials into the app for safekeeping, and autofill that makes it even easier to log in to your favorite websites. NordPass' built-in password generator also lets you easily come up with new random passwords and save them for future use.
To ensure your information is always safe and private, NordPass is built upon a "zero-knowledge architecture" that encrypts all data directly on the user's device before sending it to NordPass' servers for syncing and backup. Encryption is managed through XChaCha20, an up and coming encryption technology that is already being adopted by many Silicon Valley organizations. To provide an additional layer of protection, all NordPass accounts come with optional two-factor authentication, ensuring that only you or a trusted contact is able to access your information at any given time.
Subscribe to NordPass Premium and save 50% for the next two years
If you'd like to try out NordPass for yourself, there are a number of plans to get you started. The free option promises a lifetime of unlimited passwords, saved notes and credit cards, as well as multi-device syncing with access to one active device at a time, all for absolutely $0. All you have to do is download the NordPass app for your computer and/or Android phone, sign up, and you're ready to start managing your passwords safely and efficiently.
On the flip side, NordPass Premium offers all of the above, plus access to 6 active devices at a time, secure item sharing, and trusted contacts support. When you sign up at this link – or use the code AndroidPolice at checkout — you can get NordPass Premium for as little as $2.49 a month (50% off MSRP) for the first two years, $2.99 a month (40% off MSRP) for one year, or $4.99 a month on a monthly plan. Even better, if you're not satisfied with your subscription after 30 days, NordPass will refund your purchase 100%, guaranteed.
