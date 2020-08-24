It's hard to believe that the Moto G series has gone through nine iterations already, but here we are. Motorola has just announced the Moto G9 for India, as well as the Moto G9 Play for Germany. Both phones have identical specifications, save for one small detail: the G9 Play has a Google Assistant button on the side.

Moto G9 / G9 Play Dimensions 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.2mm; 200g Display 6.5" 720p TFT LCD SoC Snapdragon 662 octa-core RAM 4GB DDR4 Storage 64GB with microSD expansion Battery 5,000mAh with 20W fast charging Cameras 48MP primary, 2MP depth, 2MP macro; 8MP selfie Software Android 10 Other Fingerprint sensor, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, NFC, 3.5mm jack

The Moto G9 is somewhat of a sidestep when compared to the Moto G8, which only launched around five months ago in Brazil and some European markets. (The G8 later came to the US as the Moto G Fast.) The specs are pretty similar, and the G9 is more for markets that didn't receive the G8 than a full-on replacement.

Forest Green Moto G9

As far as we can tell, there's only one difference between the G9 and G9 Play; the G9 Play has a dedicated button for Google Assistant. Both come in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colors.

Sapphire Blue Moto G9

The Moto G9 will be available in India through Flipkart on August 31st for ₹11,499 (~$155 USD). The G9 Play is supposed to be available today in Germany for €169.99 (~$200 USD), but Motorola Germany's landing page for the phone is only showing "register for updates."