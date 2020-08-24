The market for portable power stations is vast and everyone's trying to fill as many specific demands as they can for the right price. Jackery is making another attempt here with its new Explorer 300 station, a $350 box of juice that's coming on sale with an introductory discount starting September 1.
Jackery showcased the Explorer 300 alongside the Explorer 1000 back at CES this year. The latter came out in May and we gave it good marks in our review.
The Explorer 300 may come in at 29% of the live capacity its big sibling can pull, but 293Wh isn't anything to snub — it's good enough for about 30 power cycles for a smartphone. It weighs 7.1 lbs., measures out at roughly 9 x 5 x 8", and comes with all the ports one may need:
- Two 110V AC outlets with up to 300W typical and 500W surge capacity
- 12.6 to 24V DC with a 90W maximum
- Two USB-A ports with one at 12W and the other supporting Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 up to 18W
- USB-C with Power Delivery compliance up to 60W
- A 12V car port up to 120W
The cells themselves are rated for at least 500 cycles when charged to 80% and take up to 4.5 hours to recharge from zero to full on AC. The kit comes with an AC adapter and cable and a car charger with USB-A attachment. At additional cost, customers can also run the power station off solar panels.
You can get one for yourself on Amazon (note that the link will redirect to the Explorer 1000 sales page prior to launch) and Jackery.com for the FRP of $350 or, with promo code "JackeryE300" starting September 1, $300. And yes, expect Android Police to check it out for another review in the coming weeks.
