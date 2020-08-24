Google's Pixel 4a just picked up their first OTA and factory images, but that's not the only thing they're getting today. Google is also making them eligible for the Android 11 Beta Program, and lucky owners can opt-in for the latest beta release, expected to be the last before stable lands, barring any last-minute bug-fixes, which Google likes to do now.

When Google originally released Android 11 Beta 3, the company claimed it would support the recently-announced Pixel 4a. However, it didn't actually appear as a compatible device on the Android Beta Program site until today.

Note the Pixel 4a, top right.

Although you can opt-in to receive the Beta on your Pixel 4a, the update itself doesn't seem to be rolling out just yet — or, at least, it isn't available on my phone — and download images haven't been posted yet either.

In general, this latest release is fairly stable, so far as Android betas go. Folks hoping to jump in on the latest software just a bit early can wet their toes in relative safety, though the usual caveats apply: This is a beta release, things can and will break, and problems are to be expected. If you need an ultra-stable daily driver, or you're planning to do this on a work phone, think twice.

If and when the update starts rolling out, or we see Android 11 beta images posted for the Pixel 4a, we'll be sure to let you know.