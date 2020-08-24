Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a slow start to the weekend it would seem sales picked up exponentially over the last two days, and so I have a large list of sales to share with everyone today. If you're a fan of peculiar puzzle games, Zenge is currently on sale for half off. If you prefer your puzzlers to offer a bit more depth, then Bridge Constructor Portal is definitely a worthwhile pickup. Last but not least I'd like to highlight Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, which is placed on sale often, but is still a fantastic CRPG. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 62 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Weather Forecast Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Reminder Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Simpan - Note various needs $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Equalizer - Bass Booster pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Equalizer - Bass Booster - Volume Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Top Scanner Pro - Document Scanner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Knight War: Idle Defense Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Coloring Diorama (Paid) : Color by Number $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Highway Racer 3D $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tunn - the smallest game in the world $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP]Retro Mini Game Arena $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Animal Forest : Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- iOS Widgets for KWGT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
Sale
Apps
- Screen Lock : Pro screen off and lock app $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- English Word Formation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Personal Finance - Money manager, Expense tracker $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- House Arrest detective board game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- MiniChess by Kasparov $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Tiny Bang Story Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Little White Rocket - Relax & calm down in space $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Electric Energy Tycoon $5.00 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Knife Club: Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- "OXXO" $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Scalak $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Zenge $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 25 Maps PREMIUM - RPG $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dust and Salt $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dust and Salt: Battle for Murk Gamebook $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lost Memories $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Please, Don't Touch Anything: Classic $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- PowBall Renaissance $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stardash - Remastered $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tiny Little Kingdoms $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hack, Slash, Loot $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Naked King $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tobrix $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Highway Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Punch - LIMITED EDITION $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- race.a.bit $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shiny The Firefly $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Skilltree Saga $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Eventide: Slavic Fable (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- DEVANCE Analog Clock Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- DEVANCE Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- DEVANCE xperia black theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Automatic Daily Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flora : Material Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
