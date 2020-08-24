Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a slow start to the weekend it would seem sales picked up exponentially over the last two days, and so I have a large list of sales to share with everyone today. If you're a fan of peculiar puzzle games, Zenge is currently on sale for half off. If you prefer your puzzlers to offer a bit more depth, then Bridge Constructor Portal is definitely a worthwhile pickup. Last but not least I'd like to highlight Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, which is placed on sale often, but is still a fantastic CRPG. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 62 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Weather Forecast Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Reminder Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Simpan - Note various needs $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Equalizer - Bass Booster pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Equalizer - Bass Booster - Volume Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Top Scanner Pro - Document Scanner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Knight War: Idle Defense Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Coloring Diorama (Paid) : Color by Number $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Highway Racer 3D $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Tunn - the smallest game in the world $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. [VIP]Retro Mini Game Arena $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Animal Forest : Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. iOS Widgets for KWGT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours

Sale

Apps

  1. Screen Lock : Pro screen off and lock app $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. English Word Formation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Personal Finance - Money manager, Expense tracker $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. House Arrest detective board game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. MiniChess by Kasparov $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. The Tiny Bang Story Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  11. Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  12. Little White Rocket - Relax & calm down in space $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  13. The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  14. Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  15. Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. Electric Energy Tycoon $5.00 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  17. Knife Club: Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  18. "OXXO" $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  19. Scalak $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  20. Zenge $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  21. 25 Maps PREMIUM - RPG $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  24. Dust and Salt $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  25. Dust and Salt: Battle for Murk Gamebook $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  26. Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  27. Lost Memories $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  28. Please, Don't Touch Anything: Classic $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  29. PowBall Renaissance $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  30. Stardash - Remastered $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  31. Tiny Little Kingdoms $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  32. Hack, Slash, Loot $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  33. Naked King $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  34. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  35. Tobrix $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  36. Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  40. Highway Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  41. In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  42. One Punch - LIMITED EDITION $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  43. Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  44. race.a.bit $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  45. Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  46. Shiny The Firefly $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  47. Skilltree Saga $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  48. Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  49. The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  50. The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  51. Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  52. Eventide: Slavic Fable (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. DEVANCE Analog Clock Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. DEVANCE Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. DEVANCE xperia black theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Daily Wallpapers Pro - Automatic Daily Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Flora : Material Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days