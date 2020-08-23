The Google Pixel 4a was just released, and even though this year's other Pixel phones are only a few months away, there still isn't much public information about them. Google teased both phones on the Pixel 4a's release day, but now we have alleged real-life photos and specifications for the devices.

The images and hardware details first appeared on the GooglePixel subreddit, but the original comments have since been deleted. The below photo supposedly shows the Pixel 5 on the left and the Pixel 4a XL on the right. The square camera module is nearly identical to the one found on the Pixel 4, but both phones have a regular fingerprint sensor on the back.

Pixel 5 (left) and Pixel 4a 5G (right)

According to the source, the Pixel 5 has a 4,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 12.2MP main rear camera, an additional wide lens, an 8MP front camera, 8GB RAM, a 90Hz display, and no headphone jack. It's great to see more RAM on Pixel phones, but a headphone connector would have been nice to see again.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 4a 5G is believed to have a 3,800mAh battery, the same camera setup, the same Snapdragon 765G SoC, 6GB RAM (same as the Pixel 4a), a 60Hz-only display, and a headphone jack. The exact screen size wasn't specified, but the Pixel 4a 5G is certainly larger than the Pixel 5. Google has already said publicly that the 4a 5G will cost $499.

Storage and battery data from the Pixel 5

There's no way to verify the leaked information, but it lines up with the data we already have. Google's teaser from earlier this month showed the Pixel 5 as slightly smaller than the 4a 5G, and a recent report from Android Central claimed the Pixel 5 would have a 90Hz OLED screen with a Snapdragon 765G.